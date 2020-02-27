Amazon 1-day electric toothbrush sale now live with deals from $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PRO Care (95% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 35% off Fairywill electric toothbrushes. One standout is the Fairywill Turbo Clean P11 Sonic Whitening Electric Toothbrush for $32.49 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s deal is the best price we can find and a match for the Amazon all-time low. This model features a maglev motor capable of 62,000 brush movements per cycle with a 800mAH battery that provides up to 30-days of wireless operation on a 2-hour charge. It ships with four DuPont bristle brush heads and a travel case that accommodates the brush itself as well as two brush heads. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals and details.

However, there are a few other options on sale in today’s Gold Box starting from $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While it’s not quite as powerful in terms brush movements and has about half the battery life (roughly 15-days), the Fairywill Sonic Clean Toothbrush at $17.99 is worth a closer look. Regularly between $25 and $30, we have only seen this one down this low once before on Amazon. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers.

For something even more affordable, check out this 2-pack of Colgate 360 Total Advanced Floss-Tip Sonic Electric Toothbrushes for just over $7.50 Prime shipped. These ones aren’t rechargeable over USB the way today’s lead deals are, but they are about half the price.

Fairywill P11 Sonic Whitening Electric Toothbrush:

P11 Puts more power into your hands with a 3rd generation Maglev Motor which is the latest in sonic tech. The forms and the features work together for an experience that is consistently Fast, Smooth and Effective with up to 62,000 brush movements per cycle. Indicates replacing of brush head when the blue color bristles fade away.Fast Charge technology gets you up and running for more than 30 days with just a 2 hour full charge. 800MAH lithium battery having less waste gives you long lasting power and battery life.

