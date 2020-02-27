Upgrade an aging vehicle with a wireless backup camera kit for $91 (Save $50)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $91.01 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and entering code RNAFIX36 during checkout. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $0.64. The backup camera in my car is a feature I’d hate to give up. It’s helped me park easily and more safely back out of spaces. This aftermarket kit is made to install easily, with just 3-steps required. Rated 4/5 stars.

If your vehicle doesn’t have CarPlay or Android Auto, nabbing iOttie’s Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount for $13 is an affordable way to use promote your smartphone to copilot. I’ve been using iOttie mounts in my cars for several years now and have only great things to say about them.

Yet another way to outfit and upgrade your car is with one of the AUKEY dash cams we found earlier today. These can be had for as little as $45.50, providing you with an affordable way to capture what happens throughout your travels.

Auto-Vox Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

T1400U features a wireless design which makes it easy for DIY installation. The image signal on the rear view mirror camera is transmitted wirelessly. You don’t have to run a video cable below your vehicle. It throws away the traditional complicated cable routing.

