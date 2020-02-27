Upgrade an aging vehicle with a wireless backup camera kit for $91 (Save $50)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $91.01 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and entering code RNAFIX36 during checkout. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $0.64. The backup camera in my car is a feature I’d hate to give up. It’s helped me park easily and more safely back out of spaces. This aftermarket kit is made to install easily, with just 3-steps required. Rated 4/5 stars.

Auto-Vox Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

T1400U features a wireless design which makes it easy for DIY installation. The image signal on the rear view mirror camera is transmitted wirelessly. You don’t have to run a video cable below your vehicle. It throws away the traditional complicated cable routing.

