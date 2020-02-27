AUKEY’s 1080p + 4K dash cams record 6-lanes of content from $45.50

AUKEY Direct via Amazon is offering its DR02 1080p Dash Camera for $45.43 shipped with the code E2HHZZL6 at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of around $70, beats our last mention by nearly $5, and is the best available. AUKEY’s dash camera sports 1080p recording and a sleek design that doesn’t interfere with your view when mounted to your windshield. Plus, the wide-angle lens captures 6-lanes at a single shot, ensuring that everything in front of you is recorded. It also packs an emergency recording mode that’s activated by a g-shock sensor, so you’ll have crucial moments recorded in case of an accident. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For higher-quality recordings, AUKEY’s 4K-enabled DR02J Dash Camera is on sale for $69.29 shipped with the code Z9H2BN4W at checkout on Amazon. Normally $90, this is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Sporting many similar features to today’s lead deal, including the sleek design and 6-lane capturing ability, this dash camera upgrades the sensor for 4K recording. 4K will give you a higher-resolution image which makes it easier to read license plates, see details, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Regardless of which dash camera you pick up, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD Card. It’s available on Amazon for $8 Prime shipped and has plenty of space to store your recordings. Don’t worry about it not having a large capacity, as both dash cameras are designed to overwrite the oldest non-protected footage to make room for new videos automatically.

AUKEY DR02 1080p Dash Cam features:

Low-profile ‘stealth’ dash cam sits unnoticed behind your rear view mirror, ready to back you up in the event of any incident on the road. Sony Exmor Sensor captures everything in super-sharp full 1080p resolution with super-wide 170° field of view and maintains strong performance in low-light conditions for nighttime driving. Captures video (with optional in-car audio) and stills

