Dockers takes a rare extra 30% off all sale items with deals from $10, today only

Today only, Dockers is offering an extra 30% off all sale items with promo code LIMITED at checkout. Polish your everyday wardrobe with deals on dress pants, shirts, jackets, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ultimate Iron Free Khaki Pants that are marked down to just $25. For comparison, these pants were originally priced at $98. This style features a wrinkle-resistant material that will have you looking great throughout the day. Also, be sure to pair the pants with the Bomber Jacket for a stylish look this spring. It’s also currently marked down to just $38 and originally was priced at $98. Find the rest of our top picks from Dockers below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

