PowerA’s Compact Metal Stand props up your Switch for just $15 (Save 25%)

- Feb. 27th 2020 1:36 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA Compact Metal Stand for Nintendo Switch in black for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having just dropped from $20, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, the lowest since November, and matches the second-best all-time. Sporting a metal build quality, this stand features two points of articulation, which allows you to adjust its angle to fit various gameplay experiences. So whether you’re looking for a more convenient way to game at your desk, or want to step up the on-the-go Pokémon adventures, this stand is a notable solution. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 485 customers.

Ditch the metal build quality and opt for the AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Playstand at $8 instead. Here you’ll get a plastic stand instead of the more durable design from the lead deal. This option is a little more compact though, so those with a tight everyday carry will be better served by Amazon’s in-house option.

For even more Nintendo Switch gear, we’re seeing a variety of PowerA accessories and more priced from just $10. Or if you’re more of a Pokémon fan, be sure to check out some of our favorite themed Switch gear.

PowerA Compact Metal Switch Stand features:

Play and charge at home or on-the-go with this officially licensed Black Compact Metal Stand designed to hold the Nintendo Switch in tabletop mode. Made of durable aluminum alloy, this stand features 2-point articulation for adjustable viewing angles. Anti-slip rubber pads keep the Nintendo Switch in place and prevent the stand from sliding. Its fold-away design fits right in your pocket or in the included drawstring travel bag.

