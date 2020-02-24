PowerA Poke Ball Nintendo Switch Case at 25% off + more accessories from $10

- Feb. 24th 2020 1:37 pm ET

from $10
Amazon is offering the PowerA Poke Ball Red Protection Case for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a 25% discount and a new Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed Switch case features a sturdy outer shell with a rubberized handle as well as the bright red Poke Ball design. The molded interior has a felt lining with a zippered mesh pocket, padded screen-protector flap, and enough space to carry nine game cards. Ships with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While today’s featured deal is already less than the AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Carrying Case and Screen Protector Protection Kit at $22.50, the standard AmazonBasics model will save you some cash. It sells for just $11 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 1,500 Amazon customers. You won’t get the fancy Poke Ball design or the 2-year warranty, but it will keep your Switch safe on the road. Plus we have even more discounted Switch accessories to browse through below:

Just after Nintendo dropped loads of new details on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we saw the official game guide drop to $18 at Amazon. You’ll also want to check out the new coral Switch Lite before heading over to this morning’s roundup and our previous eShop post for today’s best Switch game deals.

PowerA Poke Ball Red Case for Nintendo Switch:

  • Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and Joy-Con shaped zipper pulls
  • Molded interior fits Console in handheld mode, and features felt lining plus zippered mesh storage
  • Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes storage for nine game cards
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International
  • Two-year limited warranty

