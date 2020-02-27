Score a sound machine for just $13.50 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the LectroSound White Noise Machine for Sleep and Relaxation for $13.51 when you clip the $6.28 on-page coupon. Regularly priced at $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This sound machine has a has two precision controls for a personalized sound and a USB-port lets you charge your devices. It’s also small in size, which is great for when you’re on the go. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another way to promote a better sleep is by adding an eye mask. The Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask is priced at just $9.98 and comes in two color options. It also features an adjustable strap and breathable fabric for comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 3,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

LectroSound White Noise Machine features:

Personalize your sleep experience with the perfect sleep sound

During the day, it’s great for masking sounds for increase privacy and focus

Works any powered USB port, or use the included USB to AC adapter

Easy to take with you, whether it’s across the room or across the country

Warm, robust, truly random white noise at an affordable price

