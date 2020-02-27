Score a sound machine for just $13.50 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $25)

- Feb. 27th 2020 4:33 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the LectroSound White Noise Machine for Sleep and Relaxation for $13.51 when you clip the $6.28 on-page coupon. Regularly priced at $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This sound machine has a has two precision controls for a personalized sound and a USB-port lets you charge your devices. It’s also small in size, which is great for when you’re on the go. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 4,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another way to promote a better sleep is by adding an eye mask. The Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask is priced at just $9.98 and comes in two color options. It also features an adjustable strap and breathable fabric for comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 3,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

LectroSound White Noise Machine features:

  • Personalize your sleep experience with the perfect sleep sound
  • During the day, it’s great for masking sounds for increase privacy and focus
  • Works any powered USB port, or use the included USB to AC adapter
  • Easy to take with you, whether it’s across the room or across the country
  • Warm, robust, truly random white noise at an affordable price

