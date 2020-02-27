All of the day’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. From animated weather apps and classic virtual board games to music apps and iconic JRPGs, this is the place to find all the most notable price drops from Apple’s digital marketplaces. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like FINAL FANTASY III, the Battleship Classic Board Game, Shadow Of Death, YoWindow Weather, and more. Down below we have your hand-curated collection of today’s best iOS app and game deals along with some Mac price drops as well.

iOS Universal: Medi-Prompt med reminder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Harmonium Anywhere: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Time Clock Helper: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drumtune PRO | Drum Tuner: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Battleship Classic Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iPad: FINAL FANTASY III for iPad: $8 (Reg. $17)

Mac: Boom3D: Volume Booster and EQ: $20 (Reg. $24)

Mac: Audio app bundle for $25 (Reg. $80)

Mac: BundleHunt up to 44 titles from $0.50 each

iOS Universal: Receipt Scanner-Expense Report: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HujiCam: Fun Face Filters Cam: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: IQ Test Pro Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HaloPDF – photo to pdf: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Back to Bed: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doodle Devil: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $14 (Reg. $16)

When darkness falls and the land is robbed of light, four youths are chosen by the crystals to embark upon a journey to save the world. FINAL FANTASY III was the first title in the FINAL FANTASY series to become a million-seller, establishing once and for all that Square Enix’s classic RPG saga was here to stay. A hallmark of innovation for the entire series, FINAL FANTASY III incorporates not only a job system that lets characters change classes at any time to the ability to summon powerful creatures such as Shiva and Bahamut.

