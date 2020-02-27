Today’s Best Game Deals: Ni no Kuni Switch $30, Shovel Knight from $5, more

- Feb. 27th 2020 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 shipped. Matched at GameStop. Reguarly $50, it is currently on sale for $35 on the Nintendo Switch eShop with today’s deal being the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief $28 Black Friday offer at Amazon. This gorgeous title is like a Studio Ghibli film turned into an RPG with “dozens of locations to explore, hundreds of creatures to battle, and a wealth of quests and secrets to uncover.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Moonlighter, Shovel Knight Treasure Trove, This War of Mine: Complete, Sekiro, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

March PlayStation Plus free games: Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces

March’s Games with Gold freebies: Batman Enemy Within, Sonic, Shantae, more

Rock Band and Dance Central developer debuts new DJ music game

Yacht Club intros new Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon puzzler

Cyberpunk 2077 will be updated for Series X at no additional cost

Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X specs + Quick Resume and more new features

