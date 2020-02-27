Today’s Best Game Deals: Ni no Kuni Switch $30, Shovel Knight from $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 shipped. Matched at GameStop. Reguarly $50, it is currently on sale for $35 on the Nintendo Switch eShop with today’s deal being the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief $28 Black Friday offer at Amazon. This gorgeous title is like a Studio Ghibli film turned into an RPG with “dozens of locations to explore, hundreds of creatures to battle, and a wealth of quests and secrets to uncover.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Moonlighter, Shovel Knight Treasure Trove, This War of Mine: Complete, Sekiro, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $40 (Reg. $70+)
- Moonlighter $10 (Reg. $25)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment $5 (Reg. $10)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete $16 (Reg. $40)
- Sekiro $30 w/ in-store Target pickup (Reg. $50+)
- Switch games extra 25% off w/ in-store Target pickup
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $20 (Reg. $50)
- FINAL FANTASY IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Need For Speed: Payback $5 (Reg. $20)
- NieR: Automata GODS Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $18 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM $6 (Reg. $20)
- Or $10 on PSN
- DOOM (Classic) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM III (Classic) $3 (Reg. $10)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Shenmue 3 $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $31 (Reg. $65+)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $60 + $10 gift card
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- God of War $7 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 20 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
March PlayStation Plus free games: Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces
March’s Games with Gold freebies: Batman Enemy Within, Sonic, Shantae, more
Rock Band and Dance Central developer debuts new DJ music game
Yacht Club intros new Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon puzzler
Cyberpunk 2077 will be updated for Series X at no additional cost
Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X specs + Quick Resume and more new features
