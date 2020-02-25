Unleash the seven deadly sins in Doodle Devil for iOS, now just $1 (50% off)

Featuring the same addictive puzzle-style gameplay as Doodle God, but with a seriously evil twist, Doodle Devil is seeing a rare price drop on iOS today. The regularly $2 game remained as such for several years before being updated in 2019 and now, seeing one of the most notable price drops we have tracked. You can now add this one to your iOS library for just $1. Along with updated visuals and user interface controls, you’ll find a new demon battle card game in here as well as the usual “intuitive one-click gameplay [that] encourages” thoughtfulness and creativity. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Doodle Devil: $1 (Reg. $2)

Doodle Devil:

While Doodle God was busy creating the universe, Doodle Devil was also having some fun. The same addictive, puzzle game play that made Doodle God a hit is back but with an evil twist. Discover the seven deadly sins and watch as the world crumbles at your fingertips as you create thousands of dastardly deeds. Combine fire, earth, wind & air to create demons, beasts, zombies… and much more. Being bad has never been so much fun!

