Tory Burch Private Sale updates your accessories with up to 70% off handbags, more

Tory Burch’s Private Sale offers up to 70% off popular handbags, accessories, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Note: you must enter an email address to access the sale and all purchases are final. Update your shoes for spring with the Miller Metal Logo Sandals that are marked down to $99 and originally were priced at $298. I love the wedge style of this sandal that will help to elevate any look. These shoes will pair nicely with all of your warm-weather dresses, jeans, shorts, skirts, and more. Plus, the large logo will make a statement with any outfit. Find the rest of our top picks from Tory Burch below.

Another standout from this sale is the Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag that’s priced at $249. To compare, this bag was originally priced at $498. This bag has a stunning quilted design and can be worn over your shoulder or as a crossbody. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Tory Burch customers.

Our top picks from Tory Burch include:

