Amazon is offering the Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $79.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, marking a new all-time low. As one of the latest additions to Logitech’s gaming peripheral stable, the G604 mouse comes equipped with a Hero 16K sensor that’s said to offer extremely accurate tracking as well as 15 programable buttons. Based around the brand’s Lightspeed connectivity, you won’t have to worry about a cable getting in the way of your gameplay and can enjoy low-latency performance. Plus, battery life clocks in at 240-hours on a single AA, or up to 5-months of use when in Bluetooth mode. With 300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. You can also swing by our announcement coverage for additional details.

Straying from the usual battlestation flair, you won’t find an abundance of RGB lighting packed into the Logitech G604 mouse. So if that’s a must, a great way to leverage your savings is to pick up this well-reviewed RGB mousepad. It not only includes multicolor LED lighting, but also a slick surface to take full advantage of Logitech’s high-precision optical sensor. Over 925 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Those looking for the latest and greatest in the world of PC gaming accessories will surely want to swing by our recent review of the DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice from Razer. Both are recent additions to the brand’s stable of PC peripherals and provide high-end gaming experiences. Check out our thoughts on how both models perform right here.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Step your game up in high-pressure moments with this Bluetooth-compatible Logitech LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse. The 15 programmable buttons offer vast customization options, and end-to-end wireless technology provides low latency and reliability. This Logitech LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse features a dual-mode metal scroll wheel, letting you switch between ratcheted and hyperfast scrolling, and a single AA battery enables up to 5.5 months of use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!