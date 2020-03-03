Ember’s Smart Temperature Control Tumbler now $90 for today only (Reg. $150)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug for $89.99 shipped. However, if you purchase it direct from Best Buy at the same price, you’ll get an additional $30 Halo Lid thrown in for free (a traditional open-face lid to make it feel like you’re drinking from a traditional mug). Regularly $150 at Best Buy, this model starts at just under $140 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now matching our previous deal price. Today’s deal is also $90 below what Apple charges for the current-generation model. The Ember Smart Travel Mug is designed to keep your beverages at the ideal temperature for up to 2-hours, or all day with the included charging coaster. It connects with your iOS or Android devices (including Apple Watch) so you can see custom temperatures, change the “name” of your mug, setup notifications, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Best Buy reviewers. More details below.

As we mentioned above there is in fact a newer model of this smart mug you’ll find being sold directly from Apple for $180. The main differences between the two is an additional hour of battery life before you’ll need to employ the coaster charger. But the $90 in savings on today’s lead deal makes the less powerful model all the more enticing.

The Cauldryn Coffee Smart Mug sells for $90 right now and includes a much longer battery life than today’s Ember model. But its smart features aren’t quite as integrated with your iOS and Android devices compared to today’s lead deal. Otherwise, just scoop up this $16 RTIC Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, which will keep your drinks hotter and colder for even longer than the smart options above for a fraction of the price.

Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug:

Sip coffee or tea at the perfect temperature with this Ember temperature-controlled mug. The Ember app lets you create temperature presets and arrange for notifications, and it keeps your hot beverage at the ideal temperature to the last drop. Adjust the heat level of this Ember temperature-controlled mug by simply rotating the dial.

