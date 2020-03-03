LEGO’s Architecture Paris Skyline returns to Amazon low at $40, more from $16

- Mar. 3rd 2020 4:54 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline set for $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and returns the price to its all-time low. Stacking up to 649-pieces, this kit allows you to assemble several iconic locations from Paris including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Louvre, and more. It packs the high attention to detail you’d expect from the Architecture Skyline series, and is completed by a printed Paris nameplate. In our hands-on review, we said it is “a faithful brick-built recreation with a bargain price tag.” Head below for additional LEGO deals from $16.

Other notable deals include:

In other LEGO news, the new 960-piece Creator Expert Fiat 500 set was just unveiled. We also just took a look at our favorite LEGO Ideas builds from February, which include a Spirited Away set, Wild West Town, and more.

LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline set features:

This Paris model building set brings together remarkable structures of French architecture all in the same Paris skyline. This architecture building kit features the Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Elysées, Tour Montparnasse, Grand Palais, Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, and is finished with grass and tree areas and a decorative Paris nameplate to tie it all together.

