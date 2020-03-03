The best way to play NES cartridges (and Famicom too) is coming back for another limited run. Analogue is a company that has been providing the retro gaming community with some of the most high-end alternatives to original consoles for years. After Super Nintendo and SEGA Genesis systems, as well as an upcoming Pocket handheld that plays Game Boy titles, the company is bringing back its metal NES console for one last run in limited edition form. Head below for all the details.

Analogue released its first metal NES console way back in 2014 before the second generation hit in 2016 with a smaller form-factor and slightly more forgiving price tag. Before selling out, that version was known as the Analogue Nt mini [v2] and carried a $449 price tag.

Secure Your metal NES console while you can

Today, the company is announcing that the special Noir edition of its second-generation metal NES console is now available for pre-order in limited quantity. While the price tag on the Noir version has jumped back up to $500, if this isn’t the best way to play NES cartridges, it is undoubtedly the most high-end.

Analogue Nt mini [v2] Noir

Made from a solid block of aluminum, the Analogue Nt mini [v2] Noir Edition, much like its predecessor, is essentially an original NES console inside of a fancy package. Not only does it play all of your original Nintendo Entertainment System cartridges, but the metal NES console is also outfitted to support the complete collection of Famicom games (the Japanese NES library) too.

This version replaces the slick silver finish of the original Nt mini [v2] in favor of an anodized gunmetal exterior. That’s on top of the new gold plated ports, which feature a slew of connectivity options including HDMI, VGA, transparent NES controller ports, and even a slot for the 8BitDo wireless NES controller. This particular run also includes an updated user interface and packaging closer to what you would find on the Super Nintendo version.

Pre-orders for the new Analogue Nt mini [v2] Noir Edition metal NES console are now live starting at $499. Everything is expected to ship in July 2020, but act fast as there is no way of knowing how many units are actually available.

9to5Toys’ Take

The best way to play NES and Famicom cartridges is clearly also one of the most expensive out there. You could just as quickly score a Retro-Bit machine that plays both NES and SNES games for under $45, but it certainly won’t look as nice as anything from Analogue. While the Analogue Nt mini [v2] metal NES console might be too expensive for even the most ardent cartridge gamers out there, we cannot help but wish Analogue would just put its expertise towards some kind of plastic model and split the price difference while it’s at it. Nonetheless, you’ll definitely have the nicest NES in the neighborhood, or anywhere really, if you jump on the new Noir Edition Nt, and we’ll all be really jealous of you.

