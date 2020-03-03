In today’s best iOS and Mac app deals, we have brilliant RPGs, daily finance calculators, civilization builders, and secret agent puzzlers. Every morning we rifle through Apple’s digital marketplaces for price drops on the most useful and enjoyable experiences out there. Today’s highlights include titles like the Trine series, System Activity Monitors, BUDGT, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, You are Hope, and many others. Head below the fold for today’s hand-curated list of Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Gymster+ Weight Lifting Log FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: BUDGT – Daily Finance: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Robot Factory by Tinybop: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Remotie PRO: Samsung TV Remote: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $4 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Favorite Contacts!: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

Today’s Best Game Deals: BioShock Collection $12, Final Fantasy VII + $10 GC, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iPhone/Apple Watch: Coloring Watch: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MarginNote 2 Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Green Kitchen: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MOVIST: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Planimeter Area Measure Map: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2020 Mobile: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Sprocket: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Notability: $4 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Notability: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Caffeinated – Anti Sleep App: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: MarginNote 2 Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise:

A suave secret agent escape room. Use your Bond like detective skills to infiltrate enemy spy Ruby La Rouge’s secret hideaway and put a stop to her evil plans before she escapes! Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!