Former Apple Editor’s Choice app Notability drops to $4 on iOS/Mac (Reg. $10)

- Mar. 2nd 2020 10:30 am ET

Notability is one of the highest-rated apps of its kind on the App Store. It is currently ranked #3 in the productivity category and is a former Apple Editors’ Choice on iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Today, we are seeing both the iOS and Mac version on sale for $3.99 each. Regularly $10 on Mac, this is the lowest price we have tracked since way back in 2016 and the same pricing details apply to the regularly $9 iOS version. Designed for “Students, teachers, and business professionals,” Notability is looking to be your all-in-one mobile productivity suite. Take and share notes, drag and drop files from other apps into your Notability docs, enjoy Apple Pencil support, Face/Touch ID document locking, and much more. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from over 80,000 users. More details below.

While we are talking productivity apps, we also spotted a notable deal on the MarginNote 2 Pro in this morning’s roundup. That, along with Green Kitchen, Star Traders: Frontiers, Football Manager 2020 Mobile, and others are also on sale today. We are still tracking a notable offer on the award-winning Old Man’s Journey at $1 (Reg. $5) plus even more productivity apps in the latest BundleHunt sale.

iOS Universal: Notability: $4 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Notability: $4 (Reg. $10)

Notability:

Welcome to Notability: powerful, yet wonderfully simple note-taking and PDF annotation. Apple Editors’ Choice on iPad, iPhone, and Mac!  Top selling paid app on iPad App Store, regularly ranked #1. Students, teachers, and business professionals use Notability daily to enrich their lives. It is uniquely designed for each device to provide the best note-taking experience at school, home, and work. Become fully paper-free, in the classroom, office, and at home. Complete, sign, and share documents in Notability.

