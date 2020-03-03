Today’s Best Game Deals: BioShock Collection $12, Final Fantasy VII + $10 GC, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering BioShock: The Collection for $11.99 in digital form for Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Currently on sale for $17 at Best Buy, or from $15 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find on the regularly $30+ collection. This one was part of the February PlayStation Plus freebies, so if you’re very quick, you still have time to scoop it up for free before the March games go live. This collection includes all three titles in the series remastered in 1080p as well as all the single-player add-on content. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Final Fantasy VII Remake pre-orders, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Alien: Isolation, Borderlands GOTY, Rocket League, Shenmue I & II, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI , and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- FINAL FANTASY IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $4 (Reg. $13+)
- Alien: Isolation $12 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands GOTY $15 (Reg. $30)
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shenmue I & II $17 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Live Gold Xbox game deals right here…
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15 (Reg. $30)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $25 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $24 (Reg. $30)
- Daemon X Machina $44 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $38 (Reg. $40+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $42 (Reg. $70+)
- Moonlighter $10 (Reg. $25)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment $5 (Reg. $10)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete $16 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $32.50 (Reg. $65+)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $60 + $10 gift card
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- God of War $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 20 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
In Other Waters puts you in a new world as an AI
Final Fantasy VII Remake demo is now playable for FREE on PS4
Gearbox unveils new Lovecraftian Borderlands 3 DLC pack, releasing next month
KeyMander 2 debuts with keyboard, mouse, cross-controller support for consoles
March PlayStation Plus free games: Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces
March’s Games with Gold freebies: Batman Enemy Within, Sonic, Shantae, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!