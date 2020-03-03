Today’s Best Game Deals: BioShock Collection $12, Final Fantasy VII + $10 GC, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering BioShock: The Collection for $11.99 in digital form for Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Currently on sale for $17 at Best Buy, or from $15 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find on the regularly $30+ collection. This one was part of the February PlayStation Plus freebies, so if you’re very quick, you still have time to scoop it up for free before the March games go live. This collection includes all three titles in the series remastered in 1080p as well as all the single-player add-on content. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Final Fantasy VII Remake pre-orders, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Alien: Isolation, Borderlands GOTY, Rocket League, Shenmue I & II, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI , and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

