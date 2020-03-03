Automatically log sleep in Apple Health with a Withings mattress pad at $80

Amazon is offering the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $79.80 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. With loads of apps and wearables out there that track your sleep, it can be easy to overlook a drastically simpler option like this Withings tracking pad. Once plugged in and paired with your phone it’ll be able to keep tabs on “sleep cycles, heart rate, snoring and breathing disturbances.” The Withings Health Mate app ties in with Apple Health, automatically logging stats for you to check out whenever the need or desire strikes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

A nice add-on that could make falling asleep easier is Anker’s PowerWave Qi Charging Stand for $13. Armed with this, you’ll be able to easily set down your phone and no longer struggle to find your cable just before bed.

Another way to keep tabs on your sleep includes Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch. It happens to be on sale right now for $280, which is $70 off it’s typical price.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features:

MONITOR YOUR SLEEP – Delivers sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and breathing disturbances. Algorithms used to analyze the data have been validated with a team of sleep experts.

LEARN WHAT MATTERS – Wake to a daily Sleep Score to understand what makes a good night’s sleep and how you can improve.

AUTOMATIC SYNCHRONIZATION – Easy one-time setup under the mattress makes Sleep fit seamlessly into your life. Wake to all data in the app via Wi-Fi.

