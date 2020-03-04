Trusted dealer NeoGames is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $37.99 with free shipping, but you can also now score a year from CDKeys at $35.49 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is within cents of the lowest we have tracked and a perfect chance to extend your subscription, no matter how many months are left on it. PS Plus comes with online multiplayer, access to the free monthly game library, loads of deals on digital games, and much more. Head below the fold for more details.

Remember, you do not want to get stuck paying full price for an extension on your PlayStation Plus membership because you left it until the last minute. You can use these discounted listings to tack another 12-months on to your existing sub at a major discount, or to jump in for the first time. At this point, there is really no need to ever pay full price for PS Plus if you’re an avid 9to5Toys follower.

PlayStation Plus members are in for a real treat this month too. The stellar remake of Shadow of the Colossus is now free alongside Sonic Forces. You can read all about the details on the March PS Plus freebies right here and head over to our daily roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

And in case you somehow missed it, the most anticipated remake in gaming history, Final Fantasy VII, is now available in playable demo form via PSN. Here’s everything you need to know about the FFVII free demo and the new Star Wars game that leaked on PSN this morning.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

