Bang & Olufsen is making a return following a quiet start to 2020, today unveiling its new Beosound Balance. This $2,250 speaker offers the usual mix of high-end design with audio to match. However, Bang & Olufsen is entering the crowded smart speaker marketplace with Google Assistant and AirPlay 2 capabilities in tow on its latest release. Designed in partnership with London-based agency Layer, this cylindrical speaker comes in two colors and offer premium finishes that bypass many of its competitors in this category. Head below for full details, availability, and more on the new Beosound Balance Smart Speaker.

Beosound Balance delivers AirPlay 2 and Assistant

Let’s start with the design. Clearly with Scandanavian minimalism in mind, this smart speaker delivers premium vibes all around. The $2,250 price tag matches those visuals, unfortunately. You’ll find a solid wood base on the bottom, in your choice of two finishes, supporting a textile wrap with aluminum accents.

The base serves another purpose, housing an upward-facing subwoofer which is dispersed through the metal perforated design. On top, you’ll find another bass driver, plus three mid-range speakers, and two tweeters.

That textile wrap mentioned above is manufactured by Danish creator Kvadrat. As you’ll find all around here, Bang & Olufsen is working hard to communicate a premium design, using materials to help justify that eye-popping price tag.

On top, there are touch controls to help manage playback, volume, and more.

Bang & Olufsen is checking all of the major boxes on its latest release, packing not only AirPlay 2 support but Google Assistant as well. There’s also Chromecast compatibility, ensuring that you’re able to stream music from the two major players in this space. EQ control is managed via the free Bang & Olufsen app, continuing a trend we’ve seen pushed from various manufacturers across all price points.

Pricing and availability

The new Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance is available in two colors, natural and black oak, for $2,250. You can order it today and expect it to ship within the week.

9to5Toys’ Take

Once again, Bang & Olufsen delivers on design. And once again, Bang & Olufsen delivers a product with a high-end price tag. We’ve seen this song and dance over and over again in recent years. Make no mistake, B&O is known as one of the best audio brands out there. But boy, those price tags will make you sweat.

That said, it’s nice to see B&O kill it on the specs here. With support for Google Assistant, Chromecast, and AirPlay 2, the Beosound Balance leaves no one out in the cold.

