Download the highly-rated Bloons TD 6 for iOS while it’s FREE (Reg. $5)

- Mar. 5th 2020 10:31 am ET

Bloons TD 6 is one of the best iOS tower defense games on the App Store with a 4+ star rating from over 82,000 gamers. Regularly $5, you can now download this gem for free via the App Store. While we have seen plenty of sales on this one over the years at $1 and $2, this is the first time we have seen it go free outside of a one-day offer in May of 2019 and a brief launch sale in mid-2018. Needless to say, jump on this while you can as it might not last long. This is a “massive 3D tower defense game” with 43 original maps, 21 powerful monkey towers, upgrade paths, and nine unique heroes, among many other things. More details below.

Before you browse through this morning’s roundup, we also still have Kingdom New Lands for iOS/Apple TV at 50% off plus deep deals on the Trine series. Today’s Mac/iOS roundup is filled with notable deals as well including Swim Out, Incredibox, Drop The Chicken 2, Tower of Fortune 2, Milkmaid of the Milky Way, Remote Drive for Mac, and many others. Oh and don’t forget, Konami just released the beloved Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for iOS in celebration of season 3 coming to Netflix today.

iOS UniversalBloons TD 6FREE (Reg. $5)

Bloons TD 6:

The Bloons are back and better than ever! Get ready for a massive 3D tower defense game designed to give you hours and hours of the best strategy gaming available. Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome monkey towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last Bloon that comes your way!  Vibrant new monkey animations and upgrade skins… Intense visual effects…43 original maps, some with 3D objects that can block line of sight

