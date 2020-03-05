Pad & Quill is unveiling new leather iPad Pro case today as part of its “Cafe” family of products. Available in 11 and 12.9-inch variants, the new iPad Pro cases join the recently unveiled (and still on sale) leather Cafe Cuff Apple Watch band that dropped last month. Not only can you expect the usual attention to detail on the latest Cafe cases, but we also have a 9to5Toys-worthy discount on the pre-orders as well. Jump below the fold for everything.

The new Cafe leather iPad Pro case is available for both the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros as well as being designed to work perfectly with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio. Both options are available in a couple different American full grain leather tones with a soft leather interior, button snap closures, and the usual marine-grade nylon stitching. You can also bank on dedicated space for your Apple Pencil 2, multiple propping angles, the magnetic smart cover on/off feature, and residue-free, locking adhesive technology from 3M.

Pad & Quill’s Cafe leather iPad Pro case regularly starts $120 and goes up from there for the larger 12.9-inch model. But not right now they don’t. Both models are currently marked down during the pre-order phase and you can use code PQ15 to knock the totals down even more:

The Cafe iPad Pro case is inspired by the Cafe motorcycle…The Cafe Racer is part rocket bike and part classic English charm. So that informed our design when we created this iPad Pro leather case…

Both models are scheduled to begin shipping the “week of March 22.”

Be sure to browse through our Smartphone Accessories roundup where you’ll find plenty of add-ons for your Apple gear. Speaking of which, Apple’s official iPhone cases are still down at all-time lows while deals on iPad Air and AirPods popped up this morning.

Cafe Leather iPad Pro Case:

Designed as a folio-style case with multiple propping angles this case works the way you do. The Cafe case unwraps revealing a beautiful leather interior that includes a typing wrist rest made of soft suede. Speaking of typing, the case is designed to work perfectly with the Smart Keyboard Folio as well. There is room for your Apple Pencil 2, an extra interior pocket for those documents on the go and access to all ports including camera function.

