Smartphone Accessories: LifeProof USB-C Lanyard Cable $13 (44% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the LifeProof LIFEACTÍV USB-C Lanyard Cable for $12.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $23, today’s offer is good for a 44% discount, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, and a new Amazon all-time low. This rugged USB-A to USB-C cable measures 15-inches in length and sports a lanyard design that can be attached to a bag. So while you’re out and about, a charging cable will always be within reach. It has a braided nylon build quality and is waterproof as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 110 customers.

Recharge and ride strong with the LIFEACTÍV USB-A to USB-C Cable. With rugged braiding and lanyard conversion, it’s tough enough for any outing. When you’re finished charging, this 15″ charging cable converts to a lanyard — perfect for leashing to cases, gear and more

WaterProof braided — no matter where the adventure leads, your USB Type C Cable has the guts to survive. Stretched out, it’s a cable. Screwed together, it’s a lanyard that connects right to your gear, pack and other places. Measuring in at 15″, USB-A to USB-C charge cords have ample reach — and their 3 Amp charging fills your batteries in a flash