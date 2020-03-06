Carhartt’s Clearance Event offers extra 20% off jackets, t-shirts, more from $8

Carhartt takes an extra 20% off clearance items with code WINTER20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. For men, the Rain Defender Pawnee Jacket is on sale for $54, which is down from its original rate of $90. This jacket features waterproof material and has a fleece lining for added warmth. You can choose from three versatile color options and it’s packable, which makes it nice for traveling or storing. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another standout from this sale is the Short-Sleeve Henley Shirt for just $8, which is down from its original rate of $22. This shirt looks great with joggers, jeans, or shorts alike. Best of all, it’s available in three color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

