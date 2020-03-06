Well, it’s now March, and that means Mario Day or Mar10 is right around the corner now. Taking place on March 10 each year (March 10 = Mar10, get it?), what started as an unofficial holiday for everyone’s favorite plumber was embraced by Nintendo starting back in 2016 and has since become a staple in the gaming calendar. And if last year is any indication, we are in for a series of promotions directly from Nintendo, including price drops on Switch games with all of the major retailers following suit. Head below for more details.

Mario Day Deals:

Mario Day will land on Tuesday, March 10, this year, but it looks like the Mar10 festivities will be kicking off as early as this weekend. While it’s still unclear exactly what Nintendo has on tap, not to mention retailers like Amazon and Walmart, Target has already announced its Mario Day deals.

Starting this Sunday, March 8, and ending on March 14, Target will be offering a host of notable Mar10 deals on first-party Switch games, Mario plushies/collectibles, Nintendo Switch cases, controllers, and more.

Super Mario Maker 2 and more:

The real highlight of the Target Mario Day deals is Super Mario Maker 2 down at $39.99. Deals on this regularly $50 must-have Switch game have been few and far between, to say the least. It barely went on sale for Black Friday in 2019, hasn’t seen any notable price drops in 2020, and has been stuck at $50 on Amazon ever since. While we do expect to see Amazon price match this one, scooping a copy up for $40 any way you can is a great idea for anyone that enjoys the classic 2D Mario experience.

Target’s weekly ad also has Yoshi’s Crafted World, Super Mario Party, and Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 listed at $39.99. While we have seen the last two go for less, this is actually a notable price for Yoshi’s Crafted World and pretty close to the all-time lows on the other two.

Beyond that, Target will also have up to 20% off a Mario Game Cube-style controller as well as a series of Club Mocchi Mocchi collectibles and plushies as part of its Mario Day deals. No specific prices are mentioned in the weekly ad for this stuff though.

More Mar10 Details:

Just keep in mind, that when Mar10 rolls around, we will almost certainly see the deals matched at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Last year, we also some great Nintendo Switch console bundles offer as part of the Mario Day deals as well including a free game promotion and a $35 eShop gift card bundle. But, there are only a couple days left until Target’s sale goes live which likely means you can count on Sunday morning being the real start of the major Mar10 sales across what will most likely be all major retailers.

We will be bringing you all of the most notable Mario Day deals of 2020 the minute they go live this weekend. Be sure to follow us on Twitter and bookmark our Games/Apps Guide for all the best discounts.

