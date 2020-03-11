Get this well-reviewed Mac mirroring and streaming app for $7 (Orig. $20)

Trying to watch your favorite shows and movies on a laptop is never a great experience. With JustStream PRO, you can easily mirror your Mac to any display and stream locally-stored videos at HD resolution. You can get this well-reviewed app now for $6.99 (Orig. $19.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

While AirPlay works well with supported devices, it only covers Apple products. If you have a smart TV or a different brand of streaming box, JustStream PRO helps you bridge the gap. JustStream PRO lives in the menu bar. When you want to mirror your screen or stream a file, you simply click the icon and choose the relevant option from the drop-down menu.

You can choose between multiple settings, with full 1080p and 720p resolutions available, and you can also get the app to capture cursor movement. It works with any AirPlay or Chromecast device, including streaming boxes and TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, and Roku.

Normally priced at $19.95, JustStream PRO is now just $6.99 on a lifetime subscription.

