Sperry’s Flash Sale takes extra 30% off sale styles: Boat shoes, sneakers, more

- Mar. 11th 2020 8:46 am ET

0

Sperry is updating your shoes for spring with an extra 30% off sale styles when you apply promo code SAVE30 at checkout. Score deals on boat shoes, sneakers, boots, slippers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Sperry Cup Boat Shoes are on sale for $49, which is down from its original rate of $80. These shoes are timeless and a classic piece to have in your wardrobe. They can easily be dressed up or down and look great with an array of bottoms for spring. Its cushioned insole was designed to promote comfort as well as its easy slip-on design. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Sperry

Sperry

About the Author