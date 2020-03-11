Sperry’s Flash Sale takes extra 30% off sale styles: Boat shoes, sneakers, more

Sperry is updating your shoes for spring with an extra 30% off sale styles when you apply promo code SAVE30 at checkout. Score deals on boat shoes, sneakers, boots, slippers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Sperry Cup Boat Shoes are on sale for $49, which is down from its original rate of $80. These shoes are timeless and a classic piece to have in your wardrobe. They can easily be dressed up or down and look great with an array of bottoms for spring. Its cushioned insole was designed to promote comfort as well as its easy slip-on design. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below or you can shop the entire sale here.

