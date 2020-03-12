ComiXology is following up its sales from earlier in the week by discounting a collection of Marvel Hulk graphic novels by 75% off priced from under $1 when code HULK has been used at checkout. One standout is on Planet Hulk at $6.25. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a $19 discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low on a digital copy. This 401-page novel offers a unique twist on the giant green Avenger, throwing the Hulk into the chaos of a savage alien planet. Diving into this read details how the hero will have to face off against oppressed barbarian tribes, a corrupt emperor, deadly woman warriors, and more. Head below for additional top picks from the Hulk comics sale.

Other notable Hulk comics include:

Be sure to check out the other ongoing deals we spotted over at ComiXology. They include sales on War Of The Realms reads, the Eternals, DC’s Robin, and more starting at under $1.

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 1-month for free.

Planet Hulk synopsis:

Savage alien planet. Oppressed barbarian tribes. Corrupt emperor. Deadly woman warrior. Gladiators and slaves. Battle axes and hand blasters. Monsters and heroes… and the Incredible Hulk! Collecting Incredible Hulk Vol. 2 #92-105, plus stories from Amazing Fantasy Vol. 2 #15, Giant-Size Hulk Vol. 2 #1, and the Planet Hulk Gladiator Guidebook.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!