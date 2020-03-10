Following yesterday’s Eternals sale, ComiXology is giving DC fans a collection of graphic novels and single issues to read up on centered around everyone’s favorite boy wonder, Robin. Priced from $1, you’ll find a batch of digital comics to dive into at up to 80% off. One standout amongst all of the deals would have to be on Robin Year One Deluxe Edition at $5.99. Down from $25, today’s offer pockets you 76% in savings and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Whether you’re a fan of everything Batman, Teen Titans, or Young Justice, any comic book fan knows of Robin. But how does Dick Grayson become the famed hero? This 215-page novel dives into his early exploits as Robin “grapples with the hard choices and sacrifices that come with the life of a masked hero.” Head below for additional deals from the DC Robin comics sale, and more.

Other discounted DC Robin comics include:

For those that plan on heading to the theaters later this week to see Bloodshot, ComiXology has a batch of deals featuring the superhero to hold you over. With deals starting at under $1, there are plenty of different novels and single issue reads to enjoy. Shop all of the offers right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Robin Year One Deluxe Edition synopsis:

After months of training to become Batman’s crime-fighting partner, young orphan Dick Grayson is finally ready to take to the night as Robin. But this job requires more than just his fists. As he squares off against the Mad Hatter, Mr. Freeze and Two-Face for the first time, Robin grapples with the hard choices and sacrifices that come with the life of a masked hero.

