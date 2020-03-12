Gourmia 4.5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer with 1-touch meal settings: $60 (Reg. $99+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Gourmia 4.5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer (GAF570) for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $120 at Best Buy, it is currently starting at $99 via Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Get that delicious crispy fried flavor with no oil using this 4.5-quart digital air fryer. This model features eight preset touch controls for specific meals as well as an adjustable thermostat for manual control. The frying basket itself can be removed for easy cleaning while the on-board LCD display provides helpful information and temperature settings. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is easily among the more affordable options out there in the 4.5-quart range. Ninja’s 4-quart sells for over $80, for example. But if you don’t require that kind of capacity, something like the Chefman TurboFry at $40 or the highly-rated Dash Compact Air Fryer at $45 will do the trick. Both of these options have even better reviews than today’s lead deal, but you’ll have a hard time feeding the whole family in one go.

Gourmia 4.5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer:

Create delicious meals with ease with this Gourmia 4.5-quart hot air fryer. The air frying technology lets you prepare healthy meals without the need for oil, while the compact design is suitable for even the smallest kitchen. This Gourmia 4.5-quart hot air fryer also comes with a removable basket pan for easy cleaning and has 8 presets to cook your favorite foods with just a tap. 8 presets so you can cook your favorite foods with just a tap. Lets you customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes.

