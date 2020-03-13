Score a 6-month subscription to STARZ at under $20 and save over 55%

STARZ is currently offering a 6-month subscription to its streaming service at $19.95. For comparison, you’d normally pay $8.99 per month or $44 for a 6-month subscription, saving you over 55% with today’s deal. STARZ offers many hit shows and movies like Game of Thrones, The Rook, The White Queen, Jumanji, Venom, and many more. You’ll be able to enjoy your new subscription on most smart devices, like Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV, making it super simple to catch up on your favorite programming. Plus, you can watch content on your iPhone or iPad, meaning that it’s perfect for enjoying your favorite content on-the-go. Learn more about STARZ here.

Not a fan of STARZ programming? Well, be sure to check out Apple’s latest iTunes sale which has hits like Hunger Games, P.S. I Love You, and more for just $5. Also, be sure to hit up our Media guide. It has sales on a multitude of products, including ComiXology, VUDU, iTunes, and more.

Terms & Conditions:

Limited time offer. Offer available ONLY to new STARZ App subscribers that subscribe via starz.com. Offer does not include free trial. After completion of 6 month offer, service automatically renews for additional 6 month terms at $43.99 per 6 month term unless cancelled.

