This GoPro 360-degree Fusion camera bundle can be yours for $200 ($308 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the GoPro Fusion Action Camera for $199.99 shipped. Bundled alongside the camera, you’ll score an extra battery and a charging dock. Usually selling for $249 at retailers like B&H, the included accessories are worth an extra $59 in value. Today’s offer saves you 35%, is $20 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. GoPro Fusion stands out from the company’s other action cameras with 5.2K 360-degree recording and more. Plus, it sports a rugged design that’s water-resistant up to 16-feet and includes both flat and curved adhesive mounts to help capture all of your adventures. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 365 customers and be sure to head over to our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look.

While you’re at it, use your savings to score some accessories as well. Starting at around $19 at Amazon, you can grab an assortment of mounts, harnesses, and much more to take your action cam to a new level. So no matter what you’re looking to record, this bundle will have you covered.

GoPro Fusion features:

Capture your most exciting adventures with the GoPro Fusion camera. Voice command functions allow for hands-free filming for selfie-style video, while access to the GoPro app lets you preview footage and stitch video all from your smartphone. Featuring VR recording capabilities and next-level video stabilization, the GoPro Fusion camera delivers immersive video quality and virtual reality compatibility.

