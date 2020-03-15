simplehuman’s 45-Liter Stainless Steel Trash Can sees $30 discount to $100

- Mar. 15th 2020 10:07 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the simplehuman 45-Liter Hands-Free Stainless Steel Trash Can for $100 shipped. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you 23%, comes within $0.01 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen otherwise. With a brushed stainless steel exterior, this trash can features a rectangular shape designed to sit against the wall. It’s “engineered to last 150,000 steps” as well and the nano-silver clear coat is said to ward off  fingerprints and protect you from germs. Plus, this model also comes backed by a 10-year warranty for added assurance. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

For comparison, today’s 45-Liter model sells for the same price as the lower-end 30-Liter variant at Amazon right now. Swing by our Home Goods guide for even more discounted gear for around the house.

simplehuman Stainless Steel Trash Can features:

Our step can features a strong steel pedal designed to last more than 150,000 steps and an innovative ‘liner pocket’ that stores and dispenses liners from inside the can for a faster liner change. We use one of the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home — for years. We stand by our products. If something goes wrong, we do our best to help solve the problem.

