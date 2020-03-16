The stellar Reigns Game of Thrones for iOS is now 50% off + more from $1

We are now tracking some fantastic deals on the popular Reigns series for iOS. The regularly $4 Reigns: Game of Thrones is now on sale for $1.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a brief launch promotion years ago. This is the first time we’ve seen this one go on sale at all in 2020, so be sure to download it before the price jumps back up. Known as a “smash-hit swipe ‘em up series,” Reigns puts players in the shoes of a benevolent medieval monarch. Except this time around, you can “claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms.” Rated 4+ stars from over 8,200 gamers. More deals and details below.

The App Store is slowly exploding with top-tier deals today, likely in the name of social distancing surrounding Coronavirus. On top of both of the Reigns deals you’ll find below, we spotted a very rare sale price on the handcrafted Lumino City today as well as a wealth of deals in this morning’s roundup. There, you’ll find offers on titles like This War of Mine, Beat Cop, Samplr, Planescape: Torment, Daily Workouts, Dr. Panda Space, and many more.

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

Reigns: Game of Thrones :

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman. Maintain the balance and favor of the people to extend your reign and maybe, one day, survive the horrors of the coming winter.

