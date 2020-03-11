Sony has now teamed up with Nike on a special pair of MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers. Officially known as the Air Max 90 Javy Baez, the sneakers are a special collaboration between the two brands featuring this year’s MLB The Show cover player and will be available both in-game and in real life later this month, if you’re lucky anyway. Head below for all the details.

Sony first unveiled the release date and Cubs’ shortstop Javy Baez as this year’s cover athlete back in late 2019 before dropping the first gameplay footage earlier this year. Sony is now ramping up promotion on the game with what it is calling the MLB The Show 20: Nike Air Max 90 Javy Baez Moment Sweepstakes.

MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers:

The sweepstakes essentially amount to giving players a chance to win a pair of the very limited edition sneakers on release day. Starting on March 17 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) players will be automatically entered into the giveaway competition just for playing the “Nike Javy Baez moment” in MLB The Show 20. There are only 50 pairs being given out, so make sure you jump in day-one for your best chance to win a pair.

The Show 20 Air Max kicks feature an asymmetrical color/tongue logo treatment along with mismatched red and blue speckles and a PlayStation logo on the deubré. You’ll also notice the PlayStation shape logos along the side of the upper with a sweet MLB twist.

In-game Air Max too:

Ok so it’s going to be very hard to actually score a pair of these, but there is some good news. Everyone who completes the aforementioned Nike Javy Baez moment will indeed receive a pair of these for in-game use. While that might not be what you were hoping for, it is a decent consolation prize.

While getting your hands on the The Show 20 Air Max shoes will not be easy, those who pre-order the game or purchase the MVP Edition, 15th Anniversary Edition at GameStop or the Digital Deluxe Edition via the PlayStation Store will indeed receive 4-days of early access starting on March 13th.

Speaking of Nike crossover collabs, you’ll definitely want to give the Nike Air Max Xbox a look as well as the must-see Jordan Brand Xbox One X console.

More details from Sony:

