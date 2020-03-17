Last week we got a first look at LEGO’s upcoming Boba Fett and Stormtrooper helmets, and now yet another brick-built villain from a galaxy far, far away is being assembled in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of Empire Strikes Back. Bringing a Tie Fighter Pilot into the mix as well, LEGO has dished out all of the details on the two previously-released kits as well as official pricing and when you’ll be add them to your collection. Head below for a closer look at the new unveil and to lock-in your pre-orders for the celebratory LEGO Star Wars helmets.

LEGO assembles new Tie Fighter Pilot helmet

Joining the previously-released assemble of buildable helmets depicting various Star Wars villains, we’re now getting a third set to assemble. LEGO has just taken the wraps off of its new Tie Fighter Pilot helmet set, which brings one of the more memorable Imperial characters to its largest brick-built form yet. Comprised of 724-pieces, this is also the largest of the three kits included in this theme, beating the Boba Fett and Stormtrooper versions by nearly 100-bricks.

Alongside just bringing the likeness of a Tie Fighter Pilot to the new theme, LEGO has crafted some eye-catching new elements. Notably, there are two printed disks complete with Imperial logos, which are certainly the highlight from this kit. That’s on top of employing some interesting techniques fit for older builders and collectors looking to add a piece of Empire Strikes Back to their shelves.

When we first got a look at the new buildable Star Wars helmets, LEGO had yet to fully share all of the details surrounding the upcoming kits. That changes today, as now on top of detailing the new Tie Fighter Pilot, we’re getting clued in on the other two creations from the theme.

Pricing was the biggest unknown, but now we know what each of the upcoming creations will sell for $59.99 each. That makes the Tie Fighter Pilot the best value amongst the kits, but even the Boba Fett helmet, with the lowest part count, is still a solid value. Consider me very impressed with pricing here, as usually, LEGO demands a bit of a premium for its collection-worthy kits, especially if they’re depicting Star Wars characters.

Pre-orders now live on LEGO Star Wars helmets

All three of the new helmets are now available for pre-order. Both the Boba Fett and Stormtrooper are available at Amazon, while the triage of buildable Star Wars helmets is listed directly from LEGO. Shipping is slated for April 19, giving plenty of time to have them arrive before May The Fourth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!