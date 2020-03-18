Over 500 digital PS4 games just went on sale in today’s Mega March PSN event

Sony just wrapped up is technical livestream event with PlayStation 5 lead architect Mark Cerny and has now launched a significant new PSN sales event. Featuring loads of top-tier games, the Mega March Sale is a perfect opportunity to fill your PS4 up with discounted titles without leaving your house or worrying about physical shipping. While this morning’s roundup has plenty of notable offers to browse through, we are tracking some fantastic price drops on PSN today. Highlights include titles like the Resident Evil 2 remake, the Journey Collector’s Edition, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Outer Wilds, The Last Guardian, the 19-game Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, and many more. Head below for our top picks and more details.

Digital PS4 Game Deals:

As we mentioned above, Sony has just unleashed a plethora of technical details on PlayStation 5, some 2-days after Microsoft did the same for Xbox Series X. You can get all the specific details on the CPU, GPU, and SSD for PS5 right here.

Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and, although it is not required for today’s PSN sales event, we are still tracking digital deals on PlayStation Plus at around $35.

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle:

This ‘mega-bundle’ celebrates the 30th anniversary of Mega Man! This treasure trove includes 19 unforgettable adventures: 8 Mega Man X games and 11 games from the main series, including the newest entry – Mega Man 11! Mega Man Legacy Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, and Mega Man 11.

