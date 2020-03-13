Refresh your PlayStation Plus sub by 1-year today for just over $37 (Reg. $60)

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $37.99 with free delivery. Newegg is also now offering 1-year memberships for $40 with code EMCDEGF56, but you can also score a year via CDKeys for $37.39 with free digital delivery. Either way, in our continued effort to ensure you never pay full price for PlayStation Plus, this is well under the $60 going rate and the best deals out there. Remember, you can use these deals to extend your existing subscription no matter how many months might be left on it. We have seen it go for slightly less this year, but only by a couple bucks at most. PS Plus nets you the free game library every month, as well as much deeper deals on PSN, multiplayer access, and even more. Head below for additional details.

Here are your March free games including Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces as well as a closer look at the MLB The Show 20 Air Max sneakers. Everything you need to know about Call of Duty Warzone battle royale can be found right here and don’t forget to claim your free Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack.

While E3 2020 has been officially cancelled now, not all is lost. PlayStation 5 is still scheduled to launch later this year and here’s the latest details on what to expect.

PlayStation Plus memberships:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

