Today’s Best Game Deals: AC Odyssey $15, hundreds of digital price drops, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Xbox One for $14.99. Regularly closer to $30 and now matched via Microsoft’s digital storefront, this is one of the lowest prices e have ever tracked on the latest AC title. But the Deluxe Edition, which ships with a number of in-game goodies, is also now on sale for $19.99 alongside the Odyssey Season Pass at $19.99. The Deluxe version is regularly $80 and is now matching the Amazon low while the Season Pass regularly fetches around $35 these days. This is a great way to score the complete AC Odyssey package in digital form with no physical shipping required. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Assassin’s Creed Origins, Far Cry New Dawn, and many more. But we have also collected all of the most notable digital game sales across all major platforms to keep everyone occupied during this time of social distancing as well.

Best Digital Game Deals:

Today’s best game deals:

More PlayStation 5 details coming in today’s stream, here’s what to expect

Hello Games’ latest title The Last Campfire to launch this summer on Switch

Microsoft finally unveils Xbox Series X hardware specs, expansion card, more

Supernatural shooter Control gets full-on expansion pack later this month

Dreams game developers unveil beta evaluation to let players sell creations

Classic Blade Runner game gets remastered for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and PC

E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!