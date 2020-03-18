Today’s Best Game Deals: AC Odyssey $15, hundreds of digital price drops, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Xbox One for $14.99. Regularly closer to $30 and now matched via Microsoft’s digital storefront, this is one of the lowest prices e have ever tracked on the latest AC title. But the Deluxe Edition, which ships with a number of in-game goodies, is also now on sale for $19.99 alongside the Odyssey Season Pass at $19.99. The Deluxe version is regularly $80 and is now matching the Amazon low while the Season Pass regularly fetches around $35 these days. This is a great way to score the complete AC Odyssey package in digital form with no physical shipping required. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Assassin’s Creed Origins, Far Cry New Dawn, and many more. But we have also collected all of the most notable digital game sales across all major platforms to keep everyone occupied during this time of social distancing as well.
Best Digital Game Deals:
- Hundreds of PS4 games now up to 50% off on PSN
- PS4 flash sale now live at up to 50% off
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- PS Plus sub 1-year from $35 (Reg. $60)
- Big-time eShop deals from $1: Rayman, LEGO, more
- Nintendo Square Enix Switch game sale from $4
- Digital eShop Switch game deals from $7.50
- Microsoft launches massive digital game sale
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins digital $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Digital Gold Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Digital Deluxe Edition $17.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Far Cry New Dawn digital $16 (Reg. $40)
- FINAL FANTASY VII Switch $8 (Reg. $16)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Matched on PS4 via PSN
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Final Fantasy IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Plus more Final Fantasy digital Xbox games…
- Monster Hunter World $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Xbox franchise sale + more…
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus more Resident Evil digital Xbox deals…
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. 30+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $31 (Reg. $59+)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $4.50 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Enter the Gungeon $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous $15 (Reg. $25)
- MLB The Show 20: MVP Edition $65 (Reg. $80)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Game $16 (Reg. $20)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and the Lion King from $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Tropico 6 PS4/Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
