Clean any surface with Dyson’s Multi-Floor Upright: $175 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum for $174.99 shipped in renewed condition. Originally $400, this model starts at $349 new from Amazon third-party sellers and usually goes for $266+ in Amazon renewed condition. Today’s deal is nearly $100 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This model features a self-adjusting cleaner head that will automatically accomodate various floor surfaces as your vacuuming including carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors. The built-in radial root cyclone technology is said to “capture more microscopic dust than any other on the market” while the 31-foot cord and Instant Release Wand makes for cleaning in hard to reach places much easier. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a “90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” More details below.

Here’s more details from Amazon on the refurbishment process: “Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic.”

Now if the brand name and Dyson technology on today’s lead deal aren’t doing anything for you, there are plenty of options out there that will save you some cash. The Eureka Airspeed Ultra-Lightweight Compact Bagless Upright Vac is a great alternative at under $76 that carries even better ratings. Or save a small fortune by going with the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vac for $29. While not nearly as robust, it’s great for spot cleaning and smaller messes if you don’t need a full-on upright like today’s Dyson.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more household essentials.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum:

Self adjusting cleaner head seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors

Radial root cyclone technology captures more microscopic dust than any other on the market; Cord Length: 31 feet

Instant release wand allows for cleaning up high or under furniture; Dimensions (HxWxD): 41.93 x 15.59 x 13.39 inches & Weight: 15.6 pounds; Maximum Reach: 40 feet

Hygienically empty the bin with the push of a button

