The free Resident Evil 3 demo and the open beta for the companion Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer game are now accessible to all. After an extremely successful remake of Resident Evil 2 and what felt like endless rumors for the sequel, Capcom has now made early tastes of its upcoming remake and one vs. four online multiplayer game free on Xbox One and PS4. Head below the fold for more details.

Following the extremely successful launch of the Resident Evil 2 remake, cover art for Biohazard 3 (the Japanese title for Resident Evil) was spotted on PSN, pointing at an upcoming re-release of some kind. But after the final 2019 PlayStation State of Play event, the full-on, ground-up remake was made official alongside an interesting multiplayer companion experience.

When Resident Evil 3 originally released back in 1998 on PlayStation 1, it did not include the new Resident Evil Resistance experience that will ship free with the RE3 remake. What was once going to be its own standalone experience under a different name has now been rolled into the upcoming RE3 remake package as a companion multiplayer suite. Four survivors face off against one evil “Mastermind” that can lay demonic traps and manipulate the environment to take down the survivors one at a time.

Sounds like good stuff, right? Well, you can now download the Resident Evil 3 demo alongside the open beta for Resident Evil Resistance free on both Xbox One and PS4. Here’s everything you need to know:

Resident Evil 3 demo:

As expected, the free Resident Evil 3 remake demo will feature a section of the opening of the game to give players a taste of what’s to come. The playable vertical slice has been “specially tuned for this demo” and is said to provide a glimpse of the tragedy that befalls Raccoon City.”

Download the Resident Evil 3 remake demo now on PS4 and Xbox One.

Resident Evil Resistance:

The Resident Evil Resistance demo or open beta is essentially much of the same. It will give players a taste at the new one vs. four online multiplayer sets in the Resident Evil universe.

Here are more details from Capcom on what to expect from the beta:

As the Mastermind your aim is to prevent the Survivors from escaping by whatever means necessary. In turn, the Survivors must work together to fend off the Mastermind’s attacks and complete puzzle style objectives to escape the map before time runs out!

Open beta test operation times:

PDT: 3/27/2020 00:00 – 4/3/2020 00:00

UTC: 3/27/2020 07:00 – 4/3/2020 07:00

HKT: 3/27/2020 15:00 – 4/3/2020 15:00

JST: 3/27/2020 16:00 – 4/3/2020 16:00

Download the free Resident Evil Resistance open beta on PS4 and Xbox One now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Following the trend of Final Fantasy VII before it, Capcom has decided to launch a freebie digital Resident Evil 3 demo of its highly-anticipated upcoming remake. Considering we are all stuck inside practicing social distancing right now, a completely new experience we can download digitally couldn’t have come at a better time. Gamers tend to spend hours and hours in these demos, gleaming every possible detail and imagining what the rest of the experience might be like. Despite this being a remake of a game loads of people have already played, anything to keep our minds occupied and give us a taste of the upcoming RE3 remake is a good thing right now.

