Secure the hardcover Art of Death Stranding book at an Amazon low of $29

Amazon is now offering The Art of Death Stranding hardcover book for $29.24 shipped. Originally $40, we saw this one drop down to $34 or so before hitting today’s new Amazon all-time low. The official art book for Hideo Kojima’s latest epic features over 250-pages of artwork by acclaimed artist Yoji Shinkawa (the same guy that did all the Metal Gear games). That includes hundreds of pieces of concept art featuring characters, equipment, locations, and creatures, as well as some for assets that were never used in Death Stranding. It also carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

If the art book is just going to collect dust in your game room, consider something you can hang on the wall instead. These Death Stranding Game Poster Prints start at just $10 and include several different style/character to pick from. Reviews are light, but the company’s Red Dead Redemption 2 art carries solid ratings.

There are loads of digital game deals right now (like thousands) to choose from across all platforms to keep you occupied. You’ll find links to digital PS4, Xbox One and Switch game deals right here as well as massive collections of both iOS and Android experiences on sale too. And Capcom just made the upcoming Resident Evil 3 Remake’s demo playable for free on both PS4 and Xbox One.

The Art of Death Stranding:

The Art of Death Stranding is packed with hundreds of pieces of concept art for the characters, equipment, locations and creatures featured in the game, as well as early and unused concepts, including artwork by acclaimed artist Yoji Shinkawa. After the collapse of civilization, Sam Bridges must journey across a ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to save mankind from the brink of extinction. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!