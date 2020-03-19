Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler $30, Rainbow Six Siege $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Octopath Traveler for Switch at $29.99 in digital form via the eShop. Regularly $60, this one still fetches as much from Amazon in physical form and really seen very many deals at all. Today’s is well below the Amazon all-time low, the lowest we can find and one of the best we have ever tracked. If you’re into vintage-style RPGs, Octopath Traveler is for you. This Square Enix title puts you in the role of eight different adventurers and is filled with player choice, gorgeous pixelated visuals, and an interesting multi-path story line. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry New Dawn, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Evil Within 2, Donut County, and many more. But you’ll also find some quick links to all the major digital game sales live right across all platforms to promote social distancing.

