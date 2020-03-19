Today’s Best Game Deals: Octopath Traveler $30, Rainbow Six Siege $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Octopath Traveler for Switch at $29.99 in digital form via the eShop. Regularly $60, this one still fetches as much from Amazon in physical form and really seen very many deals at all. Today’s is well below the Amazon all-time low, the lowest we can find and one of the best we have ever tracked. If you’re into vintage-style RPGs, Octopath Traveler is for you. This Square Enix title puts you in the role of eight different adventurers and is filled with player choice, gorgeous pixelated visuals, and an interesting multi-path story line. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry New Dawn, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Evil Within 2, Donut County, and many more. But you’ll also find some quick links to all the major digital game sales live right across all platforms to promote social distancing.
Best Digital Game Deals:
- Over 500 digital PS4 games just went on sale via PSN
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- PS Plus sub 1-year from $35 (Reg. $60)
- Big-time eShop deals from $1: Rayman, LEGO, more
- Nintendo Square Enix Switch game sale from $4
- Digital eShop Switch game deals from $7.50
- Microsoft launches massive digital game sale
Today’s best game deals:
- Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe $10 (Reg. $40)
- full game + 16 Operators (from Year 1 + 2)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $14 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $23 (Reg. $80+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins digital $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Digital Gold Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Digital Deluxe Edition $17.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Or $15 on PS4
- Far Cry New Dawn digital $16 (Reg. $40)
- FINAL FANTASY VII Switch $8 (Reg. $16)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Matched on PS4 via PSN
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Final Fantasy IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Plus more Final Fantasy digital Xbox games…
- Monster Hunter World $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Xbox franchise sale + more…
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus more Resident Evil digital Xbox deals…
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. 30+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $32 (Reg. $59+)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $4.50 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Enter the Gungeon $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous $15 (Reg. $25)
- MLB The Show 20: MVP Edition $65 (Reg. $80)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Game $16 (Reg. $20)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and the Lion King from $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
