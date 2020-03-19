In today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, the App Store continues to dish out the goods while we are all stuck at home. We have stellar puzzle games, freebies for the kids, classic sci-fi shooters, award-winning action adventure RPGs, virtual board games for the whole family, and much more. This week has seen most of the best iOS games and apps go on sale and that trend continues today with deals on titles like Ticket to Ride, R.TYPE, Kick Ass Commandos, Hyper Light Drifter, Phocus, and the brilliant Mini Metro, among many others. Down below you will find a giant list of both today’s and the rest of this week’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bugs and Bubbles: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PAKO – Car Chase Simulator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Breeze: Realistic Wind Chimes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cozmo’s Day Off – Storybook: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jack and the Beanstalk Interactive Storybook: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Age of Civilizations II: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fitoons: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nanuleu: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyper Light Drifter: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Bug Butcher: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: R-TYPE II: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Hydorah: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lichtspeer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: R.TYPE: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Suzy Cube: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Night Terrors: Bloody Mary AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Ticket to Ride: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Home Inventory: $24 (Reg. $40)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Even Monsters Get Sick: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Prune: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Vikings: an Archer’s Journey: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dirt Trackin Sprint Cars: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Starborn Anarkist: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Green Eggs and Ham: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kemono Mahjong: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Canabalt: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Aquaria: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hundreds: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kepler Attack: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Colorcube: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: INKS.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Zoombinis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SPACEPLAN: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Talos Principle: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tikal: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia’s Ra: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia’s Medici HD: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sorcery!: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 4: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scotland Yard: $1 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: FREE (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: FREE(Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fiete: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cribbage With Grandpas: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Space: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hoopa City: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CARROT Fit: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: Stories: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BANDIMAL: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: You Must Build A Boat: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 10000000: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Hyper Light Drifter:

Finally, Heart Machine’s award winning slash-’em-up arrives to iOS in the most polished and refined version yet, the Special Edition. Echoes of a dark and violent past resonate throughout a savage land, steeped in treasure and blood. Drifters of this world are the collectors of forgotten knowledge, lost technologies and broken histories. Our Drifter is haunted by an insatiable illness, traveling further into the lands of Buried Time, hoping to discover a way to quiet the vicious disease.

