As usual, we are here to bring you today’s best Android game and app deals. With so many prominent app developers launching sales to curb self-isolation boredom and to take our minds off it all, it’s no surprise that today’s collection of price drops is a notable one. From award-winning, handmade masterpieces and interactive versions of classic story books for the kids, to roguelike platformers, puzzle dungeon crawlers, and much more, there are plenty of solid deals today. Highlights include Castle Of Awa, Lumino City, Dr. Seuss apps, Daily Workouts, QB – a cube’s tale, AntVentor, and Tallowmere, among many more. Down below you’ll find today’s complete collection of the best Android app deals as well as a long list of price drops from the last couple days.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We still have some great Samsung offers live including the Galaxy A90 5G Smartphone, Galaxy Tab S6, and the Galaxy Watch Active Smartwatch at $137. However, this morning we spotted a sweet promotion that will net you a Google Nest Hub with 6-months of Sirius XM for $69 ($159 value). On the notebook side of things, Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup saw some very notable deals today with prices starting at $230 alongside Android-friendly accessories in today’s smartphone gear roundup and Anker’s latest Amazon sale.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Lumino City:

Lumino City is the award winning puzzle adventure crafted entirely by hand out of paper, card, miniature lights, and motors. Through this gorgeous environment weaves a clever, charming and puzzling adventure. Lumi’s grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City, has been kidnapped. To find him, you must explore the city and figure out the fascinating mechanisms that power this unique world.Winner of numerous international awards, including the BAFTA for Artistic Achievement alongside nominations for Innovation and Best British Game.

