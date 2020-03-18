As usual, we are here to bring you today’s best Android game and app deals. With so many prominent app developers launching sales to curb self-isolation boredom and to take our minds off it all, it’s no surprise that today’s collection of price drops is a notable one. From award-winning, handmade masterpieces and interactive versions of classic story books for the kids, to roguelike platformers, puzzle dungeon crawlers, and much more, there are plenty of solid deals today. Highlights include Castle Of Awa, Lumino City, Dr. Seuss apps, Daily Workouts, QB – a cube’s tale, AntVentor, and Tallowmere, among many more. Down below you’ll find today’s complete collection of the best Android app deals as well as a long list of price drops from the last couple days.
Today's Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Numerico FREE (Reg. $2)
- Peppa Pig: Party Time FREE (Reg. $3)
- Digits – Widget shortcut FREE (Reg. $1)
- When Silence Fell – A Dark Interactive FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Hydro Coach PRO – Drink water $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $3 (Reg. $6)
- Grandpa’s Table HD $1 (Reg. $3)
- Green Eggs and Ham – Dr. Seuss $1 (Reg. $2)
- Gertrude McFuzz – Dr. Seuss $3 (Reg. $4)
- Photographs – Puzzle Stories $1 (Reg. $4)
- EvoWallet – Money Tracker [Premium] $1 (Reg. $2)
- Millimeter Pro – screen ruler $1 (Reg. $2)
- Tallowmere $1 (Reg. $2)
- San Juan $1 (Reg. $5)
- World Clock Widget 2020 Pro $2 (Reg. $5)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $1 (Reg. $3)
- KnowledgeBase Builder $4.50 (Reg. $11)
- One Up – Lemonade Rush ! $1 (Reg. $2)
- QB – a cube’s tale $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure $1 (Reg. $2)
- Castle Of Awa – Relaxing challenges $1 (Reg. $3)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $1 (Reg. $5)
- Lumino City $2 (Reg. $5)
- Kemono Mahjong $2 (Reg. $4)
- Dark Tower $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $7 (Reg. $10)
- The Big Brag – Dr. Seuss $3 (Reg. $4)
- Green Eggs and Ham – Dr. Seuss $1 (Reg. $2)
- One Deck Dungeon $4 (Reg. $7)
- Daily Workouts $14 (Reg. $20)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Kingdom Rush Origins FREE (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers FREE (Reg. $2)
- Hoopa City FREE (Reg. $3)
- Card Crusade FREE (Reg. $4)
- EZ Notes – Notepad notes FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse FREE (Reg. $4)
- Dr. Panda School FREE (Reg. $4)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter FREE (Reg. $3)
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Zoombinis $3 (Reg. $5)
- Umiro $1 (Reg. $3)
- You Must Build A Boat $1 (Reg. $3)
- Flight Dark – Flat Icon Theme $1 (Reg. $2)
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator $3 (Reg. $5)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $5 (Reg. $10)
- SPACEPLAN $1 (Reg. $3)
- Downwell $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns: Her Majesty $1 (Reg. $3)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones $2 (Reg. $4)
- NT Calculator – Extensive $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Sorcery! $3 (Reg. $6)
- Sorcery! 2 $3 (Reg. $6)
- Sorcery! 4 $3 (Reg. $6)
- My PlayHome : Play Home Doll House $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Teach Your Monster to Read $1 (Reg. $5)
- 10000000 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Business Card Reader Pro $30 (Reg. $60)
- LASERBREAK 2 $1 (Reg. $4)
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Flight – Flat Minimalist Icons $1 (Reg. $2)
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $1 (Reg. $3)
- Rima: The Story Begins $3.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- Slayaway Camp $1 (Reg. $3)
- Take It Easy $1 (Reg. $2)
- Popup Widget 3 $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Swords of Ditto $2 (Reg. $6)
- KORG Kaossilator for Android FREE (Reg. $20)
- Historia Battles Rome DELUXE FREE (Reg. $3)
- 10monkeys Diver | Addition FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Historia Battles WW2 FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lootbox RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- ProGo App – Productive goals FREE (Reg. $3)
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} FREE (Reg. $4)
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cribbage With Grandpas FREE (Reg. $3)
- This War of Mine $2 (Reg. $14)
- Trine 2: Complete Story $2.50 (Reg. $17)
- SkySafari 6 Plus $5 (Reg. $15)
- SkySafari 6 Pro $20 (Reg. $40)
- Golf Peaks $2 (Reg. $3)
- File and PDF Converter $1 (Reg. $2)
- She Sees Red – Interactive Thriller $2 (Reg. $3)
- Nobodies: Murder cleaner $2 (Reg. $3)
- Star Vikings Forever $2 (Reg. $5)
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Space Grunts $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition $5 (Reg. $10)
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $1 (Reg. $4)
- Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy $1 (Reg. $2)
Lumino City:
Lumino City is the award winning puzzle adventure crafted entirely by hand out of paper, card, miniature lights, and motors. Through this gorgeous environment weaves a clever, charming and puzzling adventure. Lumi’s grandfather, the caretaker of Lumino City, has been kidnapped. To find him, you must explore the city and figure out the fascinating mechanisms that power this unique world.Winner of numerous international awards, including the BAFTA for Artistic Achievement alongside nominations for Innovation and Best British Game.
