LG’s 2.1-Ch. High Resolution Sound Bar sees $68 discount down to $177

- Mar. 19th 2020 12:47 pm ET

Get this deal
$245 $177
0

Amazon offers the LG SL5Y 2.1-Channel High Resolution Sound Bar for $176.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for $3 more. Having originally sold for $280, we’ve more recently been tracking it at $245. That’s good for a $68 discount, is the best we’ve seen in several months, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Most notably, you’ll find high resolution 24bit/96kHz audio support, which makes its way to the 35-inch sound bar alongside a 400W system. Bluetooth connectivity makes the cut alongside HDMI, optical, and 1/8-inch inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 345 customers. More details below.

Lock in further savings by ditching some of the more premium features in favor of the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead. For those just looking to step up the audio from the built-in speakers on their TV, you’ll be right at home with this sound bar.

If you don’t have room in your setup for a full-sized sound bar, consider bringing home Polk’s compact MagniFi Mini instead. Right now it is on sale for $182, which is $68 off the going rate. We’re also seeing Fire TV streaming media players from $23, as well as a 50-mile indoor HDTV antenna for just $7.

LG SL5Y 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar features:

Immerse yourself in music or movies with this LG 2.1-channel soundbar. The HDMI interface permits streaming from consoles or HD devices, while the 220W subwoofer with Bass Blast brings out the best in both songs and dialogue. This LG 2.1-channel soundbar is equipped with DTS Digital Surround for a truly enveloping experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$245 $177
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Home Theater LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go