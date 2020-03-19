LG’s 2.1-Ch. High Resolution Sound Bar sees $68 discount down to $177

Amazon offers the LG SL5Y 2.1-Channel High Resolution Sound Bar for $176.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for $3 more. Having originally sold for $280, we’ve more recently been tracking it at $245. That’s good for a $68 discount, is the best we’ve seen in several months, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Most notably, you’ll find high resolution 24bit/96kHz audio support, which makes its way to the 35-inch sound bar alongside a 400W system. Bluetooth connectivity makes the cut alongside HDMI, optical, and 1/8-inch inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 345 customers. More details below.

Lock in further savings by ditching some of the more premium features in favor of the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead. For those just looking to step up the audio from the built-in speakers on their TV, you’ll be right at home with this sound bar.

If you don’t have room in your setup for a full-sized sound bar, consider bringing home Polk’s compact MagniFi Mini instead. Right now it is on sale for $182, which is $68 off the going rate. We’re also seeing Fire TV streaming media players from $23, as well as a 50-mile indoor HDTV antenna for just $7.

LG SL5Y 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar features:

Immerse yourself in music or movies with this LG 2.1-channel soundbar. The HDMI interface permits streaming from consoles or HD devices, while the 220W subwoofer with Bass Blast brings out the best in both songs and dialogue. This LG 2.1-channel soundbar is equipped with DTS Digital Surround for a truly enveloping experience.

