Cut the cord for just $7 with Aukey’s 50-mile indoor HDTV antenna (Save 56%)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 50-Mile Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna for $7.04 Prime shipped when code 96MIIJH2 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $16, today’s offer is $4 under the previous price cut and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Powered by an in-line amplifier, Aukey’s OTA antenna lets you enjoy content from 50-miles away. That means you should have no problem pulling in content from nearby cities and surrounding areas. So whether you’re looking to catch local sports, the news, or other shows, this is a must-have addition for supplementing a cord-cutting setup, especially if social distancing has you pining for additional content to enjoy. For a full report on what channels are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

At the $7 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an HDTV antenna from a well-known brand, regardless of the range. In fact, over at Amazon there are hardly any options to chose from under $10, let alone as low as the featured deal. So if you’re looking to cut the cord, taking advantage of Aukey’s antenna is worth a closer look.

Pair your new antenna with Tablo’s Dual LITE OTA DVR and watch or record two shows at once. This $100 device is a must-have for cord cutters and will arm your setup with the ability to enjoy OTA content on everything from your iPhone to Apple TV and more. Best of all, it’s currently $50 off.

Aukey 50-mile OTA Antenna features:

High gain and low noise In-line amplifier receives free digital HD broadcast television signals from towers as far as 50 miles away. Super thin design is perfect to mount in your house, in an RV, or on a yacht. Enjoy local news, TV shows, or Sports in high definition without a cable bill

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

