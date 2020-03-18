Polk’s compact MagniFi Mini Sound Bar sports Dolby audio at $182 ($68 off)

- Mar. 18th 2020 8:26 am ET

$250 $182
Amazon is currently offering the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar for $182 shipped. Usually selling for $250, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for an over 27% discount, comes within $13 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen in over a year. Featuring a compact design, Polk’s MagniFi Mini sound bar still manages to come equipped with 5.1 Dolby Digital audio. Throw in the added subwoofer, and this system is capable of dishing out “room-filling” bass for a balanced sound profile. Perfect for adding to your TV setup if space is limited and a larger sound bar won’t make the cut. Over 860 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More below.

Those who can live without the additional subwoofer, and subsequently less bass, can grab VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel Sound Bar for $79 at Amazon. This more affordable option may not have the same sound as our featured deal, but will surely still dish out better audio than a TV’s built-in speakers.

For more ways to expand your home theater, we’re currently still seeing an $80 discount on Logitech’s Harmony 950 universal remote at $170. Or if you’re in search of some higher fidelity audio, EF’s Q150 Bookshelf Speakers are now $300 off.

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Sound Bar feature:

Complete your home entertainment setup with this Polk Audio sound bar system. Its Polk Voice Adjust technology produces clear dialogue so you can hear what characters are saying, and its compact design lets you place it anywhere without sacrificing sound quality. This Polk Audio sound bar system has a night mode that lowers disruptive bass.

