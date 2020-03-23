Nintendo Switch accessories and controllers from $8: PDP, HORI, PowerA, more

Amazon is now offering the PDP Zelda Retro Edition Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Case for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, we have seen this one in the $18+ range at Amazon this year with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed case features a rigid EVA shell, protective screen pad, and a handy nylon lift strap to easily remove your gear. There’s enough room for some games/accessories in the mesh pouch while iconic 8-bit artwork and textured details adorn the exterior. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Switch accessory and controller deals.

More Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:

We also havegiant collection of digital Nintendo Switch deals live right now. Those include a big-time Ubisoft sale, loads of Square Enix titles, and some indies starting from $7.50 right here. You can also still score a free $5 eBay credit with this $50 Nintendo eShop gift card.

PDP Zelda Retro Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Case:

  • Rigid EVA case stores Console, games, and various accessories
  • Protective screen pad features a mesh pouch to Store various accessories
  • Nylon lift strap for Safe and Easy removal of your Console
  • Stylish retro design
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

