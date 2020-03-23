Nintendo Switch accessories and controllers from $8: PDP, HORI, PowerA, more

Amazon is now offering the PDP Zelda Retro Edition Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Case for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, we have seen this one in the $18+ range at Amazon this year with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed case features a rigid EVA shell, protective screen pad, and a handy nylon lift strap to easily remove your gear. There’s enough room for some games/accessories in the mesh pouch while iconic 8-bit artwork and textured details adorn the exterior. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Switch accessory and controller deals.
More Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:
- PowerA Wireless Controller (Sobble) $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- HORI Real Arcade Pro V Fight Stick $130 (Reg. $150+)
- PDP Donkey Kong Camo Slim Travel Case $15 (Reg. $19+)
- PDP Bowser Slim Travel Case $15 (Reg. $19+)
- PowerA Super Mario Wired Controller $15 (Reg. $25)
- PowerA Zelda Wired Controller $15 (Reg. $25)
- PowerA Pikachu Silhouette Wired Controller $15 (Reg. $25)
- 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ Wireless Controller $40 (Reg. $50)
- PowerA Link Collectible Lunchbox Kit $16 (Reg. $25)
- Insignia Power Pack for Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Insignia Dual Charging Station Dock $10 (Reg. $20)
- HORI Lux Pouch Mario Edition $11 (Reg. $17)
We also have a giant collection of digital Nintendo Switch deals live right now. Those include a big-time Ubisoft sale, loads of Square Enix titles, and some indies starting from $7.50 right here. You can also still score a free $5 eBay credit with this $50 Nintendo eShop gift card.
PDP Zelda Retro Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Case:
- Rigid EVA case stores Console, games, and various accessories
- Protective screen pad features a mesh pouch to Store various accessories
- Nylon lift strap for Safe and Easy removal of your Console
- Stylish retro design
- Officially Licensed by Nintendo
